Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR is smarter than the average robot, available now

Who doesn’t want a live-in robot cleaning their home for them? And while robot vacuums are no longer some far-off fantasy, Samsung is bringing a new level of detail with its latest and greatest. Meet the Jet Bot AI+ with object recognition. This intelligent robot vacuum is meant to understand your home the way you do: in 3-dimensions. Armed with Samsung’s most advanced LiDAR mapping yet, it works around your life with intelligent 3D rendering. And that doesn’t even cover all of the upgraded cleaning functions. So head below to find out more.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ features 3D object recognition

Much like this tenacious little robot vacuum, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover here. So, let’s start with the upgrade 3D LiDAR mapping. This robot doesn’t just create a map of your home but uses AI object recognition so it can swerve around furniture, loose toys, clothes, or whatever might be lying about. Through the SmartThings app, you can view and edit its map by including “No-Go Zones,” which as the name implies, are a “no-go” for the Jet Bot AI+.

What’s more, is that you can monitor its progress in real-time. Plus, with the built-in camera, you can even keep an eye on your home from a robot-height livestream. Intelligent LiDAR mapping makes a world of difference in ensuring it never misses a spot or finds itself lost and in need of rescuing. And once the Jet Bot AI+ is finished with the job, it’ll find its way back to its charging base to empty out and juice up.

Aside from upgraded mapping, the Jet Bot AI+ is ready for all kinds of flooring as well. It differentiates between carpet, tile, hardwood, and the like, and adjusts its suction power accordingly. The “high-efficiency brush” features anti-static fibers and extractors, which destroy hairs and eliminates tangling. Of course, all that dust and debris isn’t just being released back into your home. Jet Bot AI+ touts a 5-stage HEPA filtering process to collect 99.99% of micro-dust before venting out clean air. Finally, it disposes of everything it collects in its charging base, where air filtration kicks up to 99.999% efficacy.

9to5Toys’ take:

While Samsung is certainly offering something impressive here, the only thing that makes me hesitate is the price. Because for $1,299, I would expect the Jet Bot AI+ to do a bit more than just vacuum, even if it does a better job than most (if not all). For example, this Roborock option brings both vacuum and mop capabilities for $350 but lacks intelligent LiDAR mapping. Wyze has a laser-guided robot vacuum for even less, but it doesn’t come with a self-emptying base. And while the Roomba i6+ offers something comparable to both, it doesn’t appear to be at quite the same caliber of intelligence.

So, if you’re mostly just looking for something to sweep up your floors for you, any of those options will cost you a fraction of what Samsung is asking for. But if you want the best? This a clear first choice. Then again, if you don’t mind putting in some of the legwork, Wyze’s new stick vacuum is just a tenth of the cost as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!