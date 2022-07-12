Seagate and LaCie Prime Day deals live from $53: Portable SSDs, Xbox/PS Game Drives, more

Reg. $260 From $53
LaCie Rugged Mini Prime day SSD deals HDD more

The Seagate and LaCie Prime Day SSD deals, portable hard drive price drops, and offers on its gaming-focused storage are now rolling in. We are now tracking some of the best prices yet on a number of notable portable and at-home storage solutions starting from $53 shipped including some of the most popular options on Amazon, the LaCie Rugged Minis, and the brand’s Expansion lineup, as well as its Xbox and PlayStation Game Drives. Alongside loads of options on its Amazon storefront, you’ll find all of the best Seagate and LaCie Prime Day SSD deals, HDD offers, and more waiting for you below. 

Seagate Prime Day SSD deals and more:

Game Drive deals:

LaCie mini portable HDDs:

Head straight over to your Prime Day 2022 deal hub for a closer look at all this year’s best price drops across just about every product category there is. Whatever aspect of your workstation or living space needs upgrading, now’s the time to do so at a discount. 

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB Portable HDD features:

  • Shock, drops up to 4 feet, dust and water resistant for all-terrain use
  • For Mac compatibility this Hard Drive requires reformatting. Refer to Application Guide for more details
  • Password protection built in
  • Uses USB 3.0 which is up to 4 times faster than USB 2.0 (USB 2.0 compatible)

