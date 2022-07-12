Rare simplehuman motion-activated steel sensor soap pump deals now live from $40

As part of its Prime Day offers, Amazon is offering some rare deals on the premium simplehuman soap dispensers starting from $40. The most sought-after of the bunch is the simplehuman 9-ounce Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump that’s now marked down from $70 to $55.99 shipped. These higher-end solutions don’t go on sale all that often, making now a great time to land one for your kitchen or bathroom. The hygienic touch-free operation delivers a steel finger-print free design alongside “clog-proof” tubing and a no-drip valve. A simple recharge plug on the back keeps the system juiced up for as much as 3 months at a time and it can also be used for hand sanitizer as well as typical liquid soap. The motion-activated variable dispenser is a nice touch as well – “position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more.” Head below for more simplehuman Prime Day deals.

Browse through the rest of the simplehuman Prime Day deals right here for additional sensor pumps and accessories starting from $22.50 shipped for Prime members.

But you’ll also want to take a look at Amazon’s in-house take on the smart soap pump as well. This one is still sitting at the all-time $35 low, down from the regular $55 price tag. You won’t get the steel build here, but it does have some interesting Alexa integrations, built-in LED timer, and similar motion-activated, no-touch tech inside.

simplehuman Touch-Free Sensor Pump features:

TOUCH-FREE – Neat, easy and automatic. Touch-free operation means no germs passed on, and no smudges left behind.

CLOG-PROOF TUBING PUMP – For precise and consistent soap flow.

FUNNEL REFILL OPENING – Makes it easy to refill your sensor pump without messy drips.

VARIABLE DISPENSE – Position your hand up close for a little soap and farther away for more.

NO-DRIP VALVE – Flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips.

LOOK, NO BATTERIES – Recharge plug on the back is easy to access, and one charge lasts up to 3 months.

