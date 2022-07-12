Take your gaming setup to the next level with a new RTX 3060 desktop at $1,100, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of gaming laptops and desktops on sale up to $420 off. Leading the way is the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,099.99 shipped. Down from $1,300, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this desktop. While we did see a $699 RTX 3060 computer yesterday, it only had 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation i5 processor. This PC packs double the RAM, four times the storage, and a generation newer CPU for a more powerful build overall. Plus, the RTX 3060 shines even more with the improved specs, making this a solid desktop to play your favorite titles on. Check out our review of the RTX 3060 for a more in-depth look at what it offers then head below for additional deals.

More gaming PC and laptop deals:

Skyteech Shiva Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shiva offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1080p Full HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

