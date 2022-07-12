Let Alexa preheat your new Traeger Pro WiFIRE pellet grill at new low of $850 (Save $150)

Through tomorrow, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 780 WiFIRE Smart Pellet Grill and Smoker for $849.95 shipped. That’s a $150 discount from its normal $1,000 going rate and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $50. Ready to take your outdoor cooking game to the next level, Traeger’s pellet grill/smoker brings a lot of high-tech function to your setup. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network using the brand’s WiFIRE technology, which lets you leverage the Traeger app as well as Alexa integration to preheat the grill and check a cook’s progress. Using wood pellets to cook, you’ll also be able to choose between smoking low and slow, BBQing, or even searing as it can reach up to 500F in temperature. Plus, with 780-square inches of cooking space available, you’ll be able to fit 34 burgers, six rib racks, or six chickens with ease. Plus, the built-in meat probe allows you to verify when a meal is complete without having to open the lid. Keep reading for more.

Add a sweet and smoky flavor to your meals when picking up a bag of Traeger’s official pellets. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $20 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

When you can’t cook outside, consider picking up Anova’s most affordable sous vide that’s on sale for the lowest price so far of 2022 at Amazon. Down to $95, this precision cooker is made for “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more,” by simply clamping it to the side of a container filled with water that you place a meal into. After picking up a sous vide, then swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for other great ways to save this week.

Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill features:

Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 780 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control. 500 °F Max Temp

WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice

The Pro 780 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze

