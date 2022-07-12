Anova’s most affordable sous vide cooker just dropped to the Amazon 2022 low at $95

Alongside a host of ongoing Prime Day kitchen offers, Amazon is now dishing up its best price of the year on the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker at $94.99 shipped. Regularly $129 and more recently fetching as much as $149, today’s deal is $5 under our previous for the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2022. Anova is one of the best home sous vide brands in the game and its most affordable solution just dropped even lower. The Nano is capable pf handling all of your small family water bath cooking needs with a compact form-factor that can be easily stowed away in between uses. Ideal of cooking “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more,” you clamp it on the side of a cooking container, use the app or onboard controls to set the temperature, and wait for your succulent meal to finish. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the brand name solutions, like the one above, take a look at the Inkbird model instead. Currently dropping down to the $53 shipped range with an on-page coupon via Amazon, this one will deliver a similar water bath cooking setup to your kitchen arsenal for nearly half the price right now. Take a closer look right here.

All of the best Prime Day 2022 kitchen deals can be found in our roundup right here, including Instant Pot and Ninja cookers, smart COSORI options, KitchenAid mixers, and Keurig machines. Just be sure to also check out the now live Nespresso price drops and these rare simplehuman discounts as well as everything else in our master Prime Day deal hub.

Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

