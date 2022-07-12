WORX electric 20V GT Revolution string trimmer and blower bundle falls to $203, more from $50

Through tomorrow, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of WORX outdoor power tools and more on sale from $50 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the Cordless Electric 20V GT Revolution 12-inch String Trimmer and Turbine Leaf Blower for $202.99. Down from $290, today’s deal marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked here. The string trimmer included with this bundle offers a 3-in-1 design. For starters, it’s a traditional 12-inch string trimmer for going around the edge of your home or property and trimming what the mower doesn’t reach. Then, it can flip to an in-line wheeled edger for going around your driveway or sidewalks. Then, it also has the ability to be a mini mower for times when that’s needed. Plus, the included blower helps to clean up when everything’s done, all without any gas or oil for either tool. There are two 4Ah 20V batteries and a dual charger included as well, which are compatible with all of WORX 20V tools. Head below for additional discounts.

WORX Prime Day deals:

Don’t forget that you can save 30% on Greenworks 40V electric mowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, and much more. Pricing starts at $44 and there are quite a few options to browse through while the deals are still live. Then, swing by our Prime Day hub for all the other ways you can save throughout Amazon’s 48-hour shopping holiday.

WORX 20V GT Revolution String Trimmer/Blower features:

The GT Revolution 3-in-1 trimmer, in-line wheeled edger, and mini-mower is a professional-quality lawncare tool that will almost instantly improve your home’s curb appeal. And the TURBINE Blower is designed after an actual jet engine. You’ll have the cleanest, sharpest lawn on the block once you get a handle on these two. And if you’ve got a larger lawn, this combo is perfect for you. Featuring two 4.0 Ah PowerShare batteries that double the runtime of our standard 2.0 Ah batteries, you can trim, edge, mini-mow, and blow twice as long. With a 12” cutting diameter, and an adjustable spacer guard, you can get in tight to areas of your yard like the deck and the garden, and not damage the paint or the flowers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!