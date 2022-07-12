Save 30% on Greenworks 40V electric mowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, more from $44

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of popular Greenworks 40V outdoor electric tools. Headlining is the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $370.99 shipped. Down from the usual $530 price tag, this is matching the all-time low at $159 off while marking the best we’ve seen in over 3 months. This 21-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advantage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 70 minutes at a time thanks to the pair of included batteries, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Its self propelled feature set will also come in handy for tackling hills and other terrain in your yard to help make your lawn care routine even easier.

Other Greenworks Prime Day deals:

As far as other Green discounts go today, Prime Day has rolled out a pair of price cuts on popular portable power stations. Marking down prices to the lowest of the year on two of our favorite brands, Jackery Explorer models now start as low as $112 alongside off-grid Goal Zero gear from $90.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Mower features:

The Greenworks 40V lithium-ion platform powers over 40 outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and much more! The 40V lithium-ion battery provides the power you need, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/2 acre with the available 2Ah, 2.5Ah, 3Ah, 4Ah, 5Ah, and 6Ah batteries.

