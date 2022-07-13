Amazon Prime Day offers Sunday Golf Loma Bag for $100 shipped (Reg. $125), more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering Sunday Golf’s Loma Bag for $99.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the original rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This bag easily fits 6-7 clubs and is lightweight for added convienience. It also has a carry handle and strap to easily tote around the course. The Loma Bag has several pockets for storing essentials as well as an insulated space to store drinks. Better yet, you can choose from an array of color options. Find even more deals by heading below. You will also want to check out our Prime Day hub for additional sales today from all categories.

The Callaway Men’s Coronado V2 Golf Shoe is another standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $95 and originally were priced at $140. These shoes feature spikes to help keep you grounded and they’re highly lightweight too. They’re also waterproof as well.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Ultimate Sale Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles that are already up to 60% off.

Sunday Golf Loma Bag features:

This lightweight Sunday stand carry bag can fit up to 6-7 clubs comfortably. The perfect bag for a evening Sunday round or at an executive course. Comes with a carry handle and strap.

The Sunday Golf pitch n putt bag comes with a valuables pocket that is lined with velour on the inside for safe storage of your valuables such as your wallet, cellphone, keys etc.

Perfect for keeping your drinks cold while you are out on the range. Comfortably fits 2 cans or 1 bottle.

Instead of having to bring a heavy golf bag out, your Sunday Gold Bag fits nicely into any trunk and is ideal for use at the driving range when you just want to bring 4-5 clubs to get some practice in. Your back and shoulders will thank you!

