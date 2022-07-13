Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Leather Link, Loop, more from $42

Amazon is now discounting a collection of official Apple Watch bands, with the Leather Link style leading the way at $84.99 shipped. Available in several styles for both 45 and 41mm wearables, these are down from the usual $99 price tag in order to mark the first time since February several colorways were up for grabs. These are also the second-best discounts to date. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp. Head below for more from $42.

Apple Watch band discounts:

One of our favorite deals across all of Amazon’s shopping event this year has a Prime Day price cut live on Apple Watch Series 7. Pairing quite fittingly with today’s band price cuts, Apple’s latest wearable is now down to its lowest price yet for the ocasion today, starting at $279. Several styles and cases sizes are included in the sale, with $120 in savings across nearly the entire lineup.

Apple Watch Leather Link band features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The strap elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible moulded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

