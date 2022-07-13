ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop with 12th Gen. i7 and RTX 3060 now $1,100, more from $170

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering ASUS monitors, laptops, and desktops on sale. One of the top picks from this sale is the TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 at $1,099.99 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to play your favorite games, this laptop packs a 12th Generation i7 processor, which leverages six performance cores and four efficiency cores so it can handle both intense tasks and also sip power when needed. It also packs an RTX 3060 GPU, which is one of the best bang-for-your-buck graphics cards on the market right now for mid-range gaming. The built-in 1080p 144Hz display is also perfect for mobile gaming as it delivers a high refresh rate without having to tote a dedicated monitor around. Keep reading for more ASUS deals.

ASUS Prime Day deals:

Don’t forget that you can pick up the Acer Predator next-gen-ready 28-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor for a new low of $535. That’s about the best pricing that you’ll find for a 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 display, so if you’re in the market, now’s your chance to pick it up. Then, swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways you can save at Amazon today.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 Laptop features:

Jump right into the action with the TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop. Stream and multitask with ease thanks to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650 CPU and blisteringly fast 4800MHz DDR5 RAM on Windows 11. Leverage the full gaming performance of the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with a dedicated MUX Switch.

