Rare price drop on Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller goes live at $70 (Reg. $100)

As part of its Prime Day Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone at $69.99 shipped. This regularly $100 option doesn’t go on sale very often and will now be marked down for another 9 hours or until stock sells out. Touted as one of the best mobile game controllers – we were big fans of the device in our review – out there for iPhone gaming, Backbone One delivers “analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks” alongside pass-through charging via your Lightning port. It also includes a year Backbone+ sub for exclusive perks in the Backbone app that “serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more.” Get a closer look in our hands-on video review and more details below.

A notable alternative that won’t cost as much as the Backbone One is the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller for iPhone. You can land an Amazon renewed mode for just over $53 shipped right now.

Big-time 4K TV deals, Amazon Echo gear, Apple Watch, gaming accessories, electric toothbrushes, and well, just about everything else you might need is already or will be seeing big-time price drops from now through end of day July 13, 2022. Our Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal hub will be a wonderful resource to stay posted on the best of them and our social feeds will be delivering constant updates on the best deals as they happen over the next 2-days.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller features:

PLAY ANY CONTROLLER SUPPORTED GAMES: Responsive analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks for the ultimate mobile gaming experience

LOWEST LATENCY, PASS-THROUGH CHARGING & 3.5MM HEADSET JACK: Connects to your iPhone’s Lightning port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Charge and use your favorite headset while you play

WORKS WITH ANY IPHONE: Compatible with the latest iPhones. Adapter included for better experience on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

1 YEAR BACKBONE+ INCLUDED: Get access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app, which serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more. The Backbone can still be used as a gaming controller without Backbone+

