Best Prime Day Funko POP! deals from $4: Star Wars, Baby Yoda, Marvel, Batman, more

Amazon’s best Prime Day Funko POP! deals are now live. For the res of today only, as part of its 2022 Prime Day offers, Amazon is filling out your Funko POP! vinyl character collection with deals starting from $4 with free shipping for Prime members. Ranging from a wide selection of Star Wars and The Mandalorian figures to Marvel, Toy Story, The Batman, and much more, this is a notable opportunity to land some of the adorable vinyl renditions you have had your eye on at a discount. Browse through everything right here and head below for some of our top picks.

Best Prime Day Funko POP! deals – Star Wars:

Marvel and more Funko POP! deals:

Head over to our master LEGO Prime Day roundup for all of this year’s best building kit deals and our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for everything else.

Funko POP! Moment Mandalorian and The Child features:

Best Prime Day Funko POP! deals: From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is Mandalorian and The Child as a stylized Pop! Moment vinyl bobblehead from Funko!

Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and the bounty hunting escapades of The Mandalorian with a Pop! Moment of the Mandalorian and the Child.

Vinyl figure stands approximately 4.5-inches tall and 8-inches long. Battery: No Battery Used

Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyls!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!