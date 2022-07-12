LEGO Prime Day deals go live: Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, much more from $7

As the Prime Day 2022 deals are pouring in on in-house Amazon devices and more, we’re now seeing a collection of LEGO discounts from various retailers, as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With everything from the latest 2022 kits to builds from year’s past that are getting close to being retired, you’ll find the best prices to date on a selection of creations. So whether you’re looking to assemble Star Wars, Marvel, or want to expand your collection of City, Minecraft, and Ideas kits, you’ll find LEGO Prime Day deals starting from $7 down below.

LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor sees steep discount

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor set for $33.49 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at 44% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low at $7 below our previous mention. This set was marked retired by the LEGO Group for the end of 2021, so there’s no telling how long this discount will be around. Stacking up to 524 pieces, this kit was originally released back in 2019 in build up to Avengers: Endgame releasing in theater. Even all these years later, this set is still one of the more unique releases featuring Iron Man, delivering Tony Stark’s iconic hall of armor with four different suits to show off. All of that makes it one of the best LEGO deals this Prime Day. Our hands-on review highlights just how good of a set this was to celebrate the 10th year of Marvel films, too.

LEGO Prime Day discounts go live

Now that July 12 has rolled around, the LEGO Group is launching its own sale to take on the Prime Day savings courtesy of Amazon. Via its official Shop site, you can now save on a pretty rare assortment of sets that have hardly ever seen discounts before. Some are even marked down for the very first times as part of the counter-Prime Day event, as well. Here are some of our favorites, though you can shop everything right here.

Alongside the actual cash discounts that apply to only a selection of sets, the LEGO Group is rolling out its latest double VIP points promotion. Live now through the end of July 13, the latest promotion gives you a chance to score double cash back on everything LEGO sales. Considering that we just got a first look at the updated set pricing that’ll be coming later this fall in August, now is certainly the time to finally buy some of the sets before they go up in price by as much as 25%. So be sure to shop all of the LEGO sets now in stock right here.

Amazon sets the pace with LEGO cash discounts

Headlining all of the LEGO Prime Day discounts, Amazon currently offers the Ideas International Space Station for $52.49 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25% off while marking the first discount of the year. This is a rare chance to save on a hard to find set and delivers a new all-time low, as well.

This 864-piece creation brings the International Space Station to your collection and measures over 12-inches long as well as 7-inches tall. On top of some microfigure astronauts and a brick-built version of the space shuttle, a stand with plaque round out the notable features to make this a great display piece for LEGO fans and NASA enthusiasts alike. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

LEGO Star Wars sets highlight Prime Day sale

Brick-built starships

Display-focused sets

Playsets

Marvel

Mario gets in on the LEGO Prime Day savings

We’re also seeing nearly all of the LEGO Mario sets on sale for Prime Day this week, down to the best prices of the year. Inspired by the iconic Nintendo character, some of the best prices to date are now live across the lineup with everything from Luigi’s Mansion-themed sets to Power-Up packs for giving Mario some new outfits. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look on what to expect from the whole experience.

As a reminder for all of the expansion packs, you’ll be needing one of the Starter Courses in order to fully take advantage of the Toys to Life action offered by the companion app. Right now, we’re luckily seeing price cuts on both of them, including Mario and Luigi at $47.99 each. Down from the usual $60 price tags, these let you get in on the action in addition to all of the expansions on sale below. Both feature electronic figures of the iconic Nintendo brothers that let you interact with the entire Nintendo collection.

Ninjago

City

Everything else…

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

BD-1: $100 | releases August 1

Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel I am Groot: $54.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Nano Gauntlet: $69.99 | releases August 1

Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!