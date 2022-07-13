Biggest Moccamaster sale of 2022 now live: Rare Technivorm coffee brewer deals from $225

The Technivorm Moccamaster Prime Day deals have arrived. For today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon has launched the biggest Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker sale of the year. These beloved and rarely discounted machines very rarely go on sale, never mind the wide array of color and model options we are seeing marked down for Prime Day. One standout is the 40-ounce brushed silver Technivorm 59691 KB Coffee Brewer for $224.99 shipped. Regularly $319, like it fetches directly from Moccamaster, today’s deal is $94 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 1475W manual-adjust drip-stop brew basket in a metal housing with glass carafe. It features a “quiet brewing process” that can make a full 10 cups in 6 minutes with a copper boiling element and an independent hot-plate element “engineered to hold coffee temperature between 175 to 185 degrees.” Head below for more Technivorm Moccamaster Prime Day deals.

Technivorm Moccamaster Prime Day deals

You’ll also find the KBGV, KBT, Cup One, and CDT models in various colorways on sale in the Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster Prime Day deals. These, unlike many of the other Prime Day offers that are live through the end of today, will all shut down in just over 6 hours now – further highlighting the rarity of the price drops here – so be sure to jump in while you still can. Everything can be found on this landing page.

Then check out the new all-time low on Ninja’s CREAMi Ice Cream Maker and dive into the espresso machine Prime Day offers we are tracking. Now starting from $105 with up to $440 in savings, you’ll find a range of options from Philips and De’Longhi all the way up to particularly high-end Saeco machines marked down for the massive summer shopping event.

Outside of the Technivorm Moccamaster Prime Day deals, stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Twitter feed over the rest of the day to ensure you don’t miss out on the biggest deals we have tracked this year.

Moccamaster Technivorm 59691 KB Coffee Brewer features:

Manual-adjust drip-stop brew-basket with glass carafe. Watts: 1475 Watt

Simple to operate and quiet brewing process that brews a full carafe in just 6 minutes. Volume-1.25 Liters / 40 oz / 10 cups. Dimensions- Height- 14 H inch,Width-12.75 W inch, Depth-6.50 D inch

Unique, copper boiling element rapidly heats water to control brewing temperature between 196 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit which is important for coffee soluble extraction, then automatically switches off when the water reservoir is empty

Made with durable metal housings and BPA/BPS/BPF & Phthalate free plastics

