Ninja’s CREAMi Ice Cream Maker hits all-time low at $130 for Prime Day ($70 off), more

Justin Kahn -
New low From $130

Alongside ongoing kitchen offers, as part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon has now launched a new set of Ninja deals. Headlining is the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker at $129.99 shipped. One of the hottest Ninja items of the summer thus far, this regularly $200 ice cream maker is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon with $70 in savings. The 1-pint capacity is also capable of making “decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free” options, smoothie bowls, and milkshakes. It allows you to create your own flavors with the mix-in feature alongside “Ninja’s innovative Creamerizer System [that] finely shaves and churns ice particles into creamy frozen treats in minutes.” Head below for more new Ninja Prime Day deals. 

New Ninja Prime Day deals:

Moving into the second 24-hour period of Prime Day 2022, we continue to track massive price drops across just about every product category, from smart home gear and 4K TVs to MacBooks, iPads, and Android handsets. We will be tracking hundreds of price drops over the next day or so to highlight all of the most notable discounts, all of which will land in our master Prime Day 2022 deal hub right here

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

  • NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.
  • FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.
  • COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.
  • FUN FOR ALL AGES: Easy-to-use functionality allows for the whole family to enjoy making frozen treats together.
  • MIX-INS: Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat.

