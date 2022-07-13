EVGA’s RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 sees $500 Prime Day discount to new low at $1,500, more from $600

Update 7/13 @ 3:32 PM: Amazon is now offering the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 24GB GPU for $1,499.99 shipped, knocking $500 off its normal going rate and marking the best RTX 3090 Ti deal that we’ve tracked all-time.

Newegg is offering the MSI GAMING X TRIO RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GPU for $1,669.99 shipped with the code VGAEXCFT36 at checkout. Normally $1,900, Amazon offers this GPU at $1,700 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As NVIDIA’s highest-end graphics card to date, the RTX 3090 Ti delivers 24GB of GDDR6X memory on a bandwidth bus of over 1TB/s, which is pretty notable all around. It also has a higher TDP of 450W which means the graphics card can request more power for additional performance. It also leverages MSI’s low-noise fan design to help the GPU stay cool and silent. Dive intp our RTX 3090 Ti announcement coverage to find out additional information and then head below for additional Prime Day GPU deals.

More Prime Day GPU deals:

MSI GAMING X TRIO RTX 3090 Ti GPU features:

The latest iteration of MSI’s iconic GAMING series once again brings performance, low-noise efficiency, and aesthetics that hardcore gamers have come to recognize and trust. Now you too can enjoy all your favorite games with a powerful graphics card that stays cool and silent. Just the way you like it.

