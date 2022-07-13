New all-time lows hit Sony’s portable speakers from $38, up to $150 off party models, more

Justin Kahn -
New lows From $38

Today only, Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on Sony Bluetooth and party speakers as part of its Prime Day 2022 festivities. You can land the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $38 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 37% off, $10 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Alongside the IP67 waterproof rating for outdoor use this summer and beyond, it features 16 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and a removable strap so you can lug it around with ease. The usual Bluetooth streaming from your smart gear is in place here and it features built-in mics for taking calls. Head below for more Prime Day Sony speaker deals. 

Prime Day Sony speaker deals:

Whether it’s upgrades for your living space, gear to update your EDC, or home goods to upgrade your kitchen arsenal, and everything in between, Prime Day is dishing up price drops on whatever you have your eye on. Just about all of Amazon’s in-house tech, 2022 model 4K TVs, and more are all seeing some of the biggest price drops of the year now with the most noteworthy discounts landing in our master roundup

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Speaker features:

  • EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound
  • Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide
  • Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
  • Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator
  • Compact portable design with multiway strap included
  • Add an extra speaker for stereo sound
  • Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

