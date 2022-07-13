Z GRILLS’ 450-square inch pellet grill/smoker is versatile and affordable at $360, more

Woot is offering a wide range of outdoor smokers, pellet grills, and much more on sale. Our top pick is the Z GRILLS 6-in-1 450-Sq. Inch Pellet Grill at $359.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $430 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. While most equate pellet cookers with high cost, this Z GRILLS model delivers an 8-in-1 design for what a normal propane grill would run. Instead of a high/medium/low dial to set the temperature, there’s a thermostatic dial so you can enjoy precise cooking here. Plus, you won’t have to use any propane/natural gas or even charcoal here, as the grill is powered by electricity and wood pellets. This allows you to do everything from low and slow smoking to sear grilling depending on the temperature that you set. Swing by Woot’s landing page to find all the ways you can save. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Or do you just need something that takes up a smaller footprint? Well, we’d recommend picking up this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $26, which is quite a bit below today’s deal. However, you’ll need charcoal, and it isn’t quite as versatile as today’s lead deal.

You won’t want to miss out on the Traeger discount that we found last night either. With WiFIRE technology, Traeger’s larger pellet grill can be controlled with both a smartphone app or through voice commands with Alexa, making it even more versatile. It’s on sale for a new low of $150 off, coming in at $850 for Prime Day. Speaking of Amazon’s 48-hour shopping holiday, you’ll want to check out our dedicated hub for all the ways you can save this year.

Z GRILLS Pellet Grill features:

Perfectly sized for smaller families and couples, the 450A is a rigorously tested pellet smoker designed to create authentic smoky flavor. The advanced PID controller ensures precision temperature control in winter or summer. The smart digital control also means excellent results without the need for constant monitoring. A wide temperature range allows you to cook from low and slow to hot and fast with confidence and ease. Covered in high-temperature powder coat, the heavy-duty steel body ensures years of wood-fired flavor.

