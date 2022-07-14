ASUS’ ZenWiFi AX6600 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2-pack reaches all-time low of $350 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (XT8) 2-pack for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 13% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this mesh system. This deal is matched at B&H. Coming with two mesh units, you’ll be able to cover up to 5,500-square feet in Wi-Fi 6 wireless internet with the ASUS Router app assisting in setup and network management. The separate bands this router works with can have unique SSIDs or one to cover all of them for a unified network with Alexa and IFTTT integrations allowing for additional network controls. Head below for more.

One of the unique features of many ASUS routers, including the mesh system above, is the AiMesh system which allows different routers to work together to form a mesh network. So even if you don’t have the cash to grab a mesh setup right now, you could pick up the ASUS AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit Router for $128.50 and later expand its coverage with the AiMesh system. This ASUS router option uses Wi-Fi 6 to improve wireless network throughput while also reducing latency for a better mobile experience. You’ll have up to 3,500-square feet of coverage with this unit with the same router mobile app making setup and network management simple. Alexa integration is present here as well with the ability to adjust network settings with voice commands.

With your upgraded Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in smart home devices having better connections. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the Meross HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $34 which is one of the best prices we’ve seen all time. This unit can control up to three garage doors if you pick up some additional sensors. Otherwise, this kit is set up to control just one door.

ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2-pack features:

ZenWiFi AX (XT8) is a whole-home mesh WiFi system that combines extremely fast and stable wireless networking performance with simple configuration and elegant design with coverage up to 5 500 sq ft Featuring the latest WiFi 6 technology ZenWiFi AX takes mesh WiFi to a whole new level with dramatically improved coverage speed and stability.

