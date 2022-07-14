Meross’ HomeKit smart garage door controller commands up to three openers from $34

Meross via Newegg is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $33.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $70, and current sale of $65 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. This smart garage door opener is pretty unique, all things considered. For starters, it works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, allowing you to tie the garage door either opening or closing into voice commands or automations. But, the real interesting part is that it can control up to three individual openers, making this an ideal upgrade for homes with multiple garage doors. As-is, you can only control a single door out of the box, but either picking up the additional required sensors, or the $46 bundle kit with the opener and sensors, will net you the ability to handle up to three doors individually with one controller. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then ditch the multi-door control and HomeKit integration by picking up the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Controller for $30 at Amazon. It’s only a few bucks less, but if you don’t mind losing out on the aforementioned features, then it does leave an additional $4 in your pocket to put toward lunch today. Overall, the myQ system will deliver Alexa and Assistant integration and is a great way to breathe new life into an aging garage door.

Further upgrade your home’s access methods by picking up an U-Bolt Ultraloq deadbolt, which offers up to five different means of entry and are on sale from $75. These discounts are available today only, and there’s up to 45% in savings to be had during this sale, so be sure to give it a look if you’re wanting to give your front door a smart upgrade as well.

Meross HomeKit Smart Garage Door Controller features:

It has an external 2 dBi antenna and can better receive wifi signals. It can support up to 3 garage doors at the same time. (2 doors sensor is included in the package. the third door sensor need to be purchased separately）No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and CarPlay.

