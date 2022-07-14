Govee’s TV backlighting system with camera reaches new all-time low at $60 (Save 33%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is now offerings its RGBIC LED DreamView T1 TV Backlighting System with Camera for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system and is even $10 lower than the Prime Day deal. This kit features an RGBIC LED strip that will go around all four edges of your TV, between 55 and 65 inches in size, with a camera that monitors the various colors on your screen. This allows the system to set the colors of the LED strip to correspond with those on screen for an immersive backlighting experience. If you would rather have a static backlighting color, you can set that through the Govee Home app or using Alexa or Assistant with the system’s Wi-Fi connectivity. Head below for more.

Are you looking to have some backlighting for your entertainment center but don’t care for the camera system providing real-time feedback? In that case, you could instead go with the Govee RGBIC TV Backlight Kit for $22. With this kit you’ll get a 6.56-foot strip of RGBIC LEDs that are suitable for TVs between the 30- and 50-inch size range but will drop support for a camera and Wi-Fi connectivity. You still will be able to control these lights through either the control box that powers the strip or the Govee Home app over Bluetooth with a Music Sync mode that will let the lights react to sounds.

Govee DreamView T1 TV Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView Experience: Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your Govee TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition. ( Notice: The camera is only used to capture the color onscreen, it cannot be used for projection or audio.)

Enhanced Music Mode: The control box of the LED lights for TV is equipped with a built-in mic, helping you sync them to music. Choose from 4 modes (Energic, Rhythm, Spectrum, Rolling) and jazz up your parties with vibrantly dancing colors.

Smart Voice Control: Manage your LED lights for TV with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

