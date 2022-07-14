Smart U-Bolt Ultraloqs deliver 5 ways of entry from $75 for today only (Up to 45% off)

Justin Kahn -
45% off From $75

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Ultraloq Amazon storefront is offering up to 45% off a range of its smart door locks. You can score Ultraloq Bluetooth Smart Door Lock U-Bolt in satin nickel for $74.25 shipped or the Wi-Fi model for $103.20 shipped. Regularly $110 and $149 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find at up to 32% off the going rates. The Ultraloq Smart Door Lock U-Bolt delivers 5-in-1 keyless entry in an anti/peep lock system. Alongside the ability to use the keypad, they also offer auto-locking and unlocking just by way of having your smartphone in your pocket as well as the ability to grant access to guests via the app. While a traditional key can also be used when necessary, the brand’s novel “shake to open” allows for the option to simply wiggle your phone for entry as well. More deals and details below. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s Ultraloq Gold Box sale right here. You’ll find other colorways on sale as well as the brand’s smart Lever Lock that brings the integrated door handle into the mix alongside much of the same feature set outlined above. Everything is waiting for you right here

Post-Prime Day smart home gear deals continue and, in some cases, are even lower today. Alongside this new all-time low on Google Nest Thermostat at $86, this morning also saw a notable Philips Hue sale go live with some of the best prices of the year starting from $15 and with up to 30% in savings. All of those offers are organized for you in today’s coverage

Ultraloq Smart Door Lock U-Bolt features:

  • 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Door Lock: Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key.
  • Control Your Ultraloq Smart Door Lock via Bluetooth: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Ultraloq Bridge WiFi Adaptor is required for remote access (sold separately).
  • Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Door Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket. Add random digits to protect your passcode from prying eyes. Even at night with the bright backlight. Up to 60 customizable 4-8 digits codes.

