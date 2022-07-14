Add the Logitech Brio 4K webcam to your streaming setup at its new low of $137

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam for $137.29 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This USB webcam will capture you in 4K quality with the ability to do 5x HD zoom with Logitech’s RightLight 3 using three different HDR levels to ensure you look your best. With up to 90 FPS recording and Windows Hello facial recognition support, the Brio 4K is the perfect work from home or streaming webcam. The Logi Tune or G HUB programs give you complete control over the camera. Head below for more.

If you would rather save some cash, you could pick up the Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam for $60. The resolution and framerate are dropped down to 1080p and 30 FPS which is still plenty for video calls over Zoom. You’ll also be heard clearly with the two microphones on either side of the camera capturing stereo audio. Low light is no problem for this webcam with automatic corrections being applied so you still look your best. Another benefit you’ll have with this webcam is the included XSplit license which means not only do you get nice streaming software, but you also get a good webcam for using on stream. Though if your webcam is all you’re streaming, then you should probably go with the Brio above.

Lighting is one of the most important parts of any stream and right now you can save on Philips Hue smart bulbs and lamps with its post-Prime Day sale. Standing out amongst the rest is the Philips Hue White Ambiance High Lumen Bulb which is down to $18.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. This smart bulb can be controlled over Bluetooth right out of the box and even pairs with Alexa.

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam features:

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam supports enhanced video collaboration from any personal workspace at home or in the office. Ultra 4K HD renders video in outstanding resolution, color, and detail. RightLight 3 and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technologies auto-adjust to help you look your best in any lighting environment, from low light to direct sunlight. Integrated dual mics with noise-canceling technology that capture audio clearly from up to one meter away and make conversation natural and clear. The free Logi Tune desktop app simplifies webcam control, customization, firmware updates, and access to multiple diagonal-field-of-view presets to perfectly frame your video.

