Amazon launches post-Prime Day Philips Hue sale with new 2022 lows from $15 (Save 30%)

Prime Day may have come and gone with some notable bundle offers on Philips Hue gear, but now Amazon is rolling out the red carpet to a series of price cuts on standalone smart bulbs and lamps. All detailed below, a top pick amongst the savings this time around has the Philips Hue White Ambiance High Lumen Bulb marked down to $15.29 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, this is a new all-time low at 30% off while beating our previous mention by $3. Serving as a notable starting point into the Hue ecosystem, this smart bulb can worth over Bluetooth right out of the box to pair with Alexa, Assistant, and the companion app. Then the Zigbee support allows you to pair it with a Hue Hub down the road for HomeKit control of the 1,600-lumen LED array and adjustable color temperatures. Head below for more.

Much like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in most of the following discounts. Everything is down below the price tags we saw on Prime Day, with many of the Philips Hue accessories dropping to the best prices of the year across the board.

Other notable Philips Hue gear on sale:

Philips Hue White Ambiance Light Bulb features:

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled LED smart bulbs and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 smart lights in a room. Seamlessly create the perfect ambiance for any occasion throughout your entire home. This Smart Bulb is equipped with 1600 lumen output of brilliant light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!