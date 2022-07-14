Oral-B’s regularly $200 smart Genius X electric toothbrush drops to $100, brush heads from $25

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Oral-B brush head replacements alongside the brand’s Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $100 in savings and matching the lowest we have ever tracked at the same price we saw hit for Prime Day. Alongside the usual in-handle timers and pressure tech, the Genius X makes use of artificial intelligence to learn your brushing patterns and offer up daily personal coaching tips via the companion app and directly on the handle. It features Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone and ships with both a charger and the travel case. Head below for more Oral-B deals.

Amazon is also offering some notable price drops on brush heads, whether to ensure you have some extras to go with your new Genius X or for the model you already own. You’ll find a number of different Oral-B brush head types on sale right now, from the FlossAction variant to the Charcoal model, starting from under $25 with free shipping for Prime members at up to 38% off the regular prices.

Oral-B Genius X features:

Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style

Gives you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time

Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone

Includes: Rechargeable handle, 1 brush head, a charger and a travel case (color may vary)

