Sperry Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: Boat shoes, more

The Sperry Friends and Family Event offers 30% off sitewide with code FRIENDS at checkout. As always, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Authentic Original Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $40. For comparison, these boat shoes were originally priced at $95. This style is a perfect option for summer and they also transition nicely into fall. It also has a cushioned insole and rubber outsole to provide traction. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!