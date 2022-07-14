Rain Design’s aluminum mBase for 27-inch iMac raises your desktop for $44.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Rain Design mBase for 27-inch iMac at $44.46 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to match the 27-inch iMac Pro’s aesthetic, this stand will also pair perfectly with a bit of contrast when used with any 27-inch iMac. It’ll also be usable with other iMacs, but it won’t fit exactly perfect, so do keep that in mind. This stand delivers a 2-inch height elevation to your all-in-one desktop computer and there’s also a pull-out drawer to keep various things like flash drives, SD cards, and more. Plus, there’s built-in cable management access from the back which helps keep a tidier workspace. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this WALI monitor riser that’s available at Amazon for $8 once you clip the on-page coupon. Not only is that 50% below its normal $16 going rate, but it also saves $36.50 over today’s lead deal. While it might not be quite as sleek as the Rain Design riser above, it does provide a lot more surface area to set things and even a place to stow your mouse and keyboard when they’re not in use.

Further declutter your desk with iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger that’s on sale for an all-time low of $35. Down from its normal going rate of $50, now’s the perfect time to pick up this 2-in-1 charger which will easily power your Android smartphone and earbuds at the same time.

Rain Design mDesign iMac Stand features:

Base minimalistic stand sits discreetly under your iMac’s base and raises the screen so you can work more comfortably. Designed to integrate with iMac, base is made of aluminum with sand-blasted and anodized finish. Its integrated drawer stores away your gadgets and creates a tidy environment.

