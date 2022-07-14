iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger falls to $35 (All-time low, Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $34.95 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low from the usual $50 price tag, this is $7 under our previous mention and the lowest in over a year. Not to mention, $5 under the Prime Day price cut. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

Alongside the lead deal, we’re also still tracking a collection of other iOttie discounts that are holdovers from Prime Day. The brand is best known for its lineup of popular car mounts, and now you can score some of the best prices to date across nearly the entire lineup. Pricing starts at $15 and covers everything from its One Touch mounts to MagSafe-enabled offerings and more.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!