SKIL’s 4-tool 20V combo kit includes a drill, circular saw, and more at new low of $119

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V 4-tool Combo Kit for $119 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 there and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. Delivering an all-encompassing starter kit, this tool combo setup delivers a 20V cordless drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED spotlight. With all these tools, you’ll be able to make rough cuts, trim corners, drive screws, and also illuminate an area. Plus, all of it runs off the versatile SKIL PWR CORE 20V battery, of which two are included. So, should you already own any other SKIL PWR CORE 20V tools, or plan to pick up more in the future, the batteries that are part of today’s bundle will work with all your other gear. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a drill and don’t want to spend over a hundred on a full setup? If that’s the case, then we recommend checking out the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver. A drill/driver is the most used tool in most DIY kits, and coming in at $50 on Amazon, you’ll be able to easily begin working on projects without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, to end out the week, Woot is running a DIY woodworking tool sale that is headlined by a 12-inch WEN drill press at a 2022 low of $230, down from its average going rate of $300. There’s other deals in the sale to browse through as well, so be sure to check out our post to find all the details on Woot’s latest tool sale.

SKIL PWR CORE 20V Combo Kit features:

SKIL PWR CORE 20 4-Tool Combo Kit. All your DIY project needs are met with the SKIL 20V 4-Tool Combo Kit. Tighten screws and assemble furniture with the Cordless Drill Driver. Cut through tree branches and metal with the Reciprocating Saw. Saw through 2x4s and plywood with the Cordless Circular Saw. Shed light on your work space and dimly lit areas with the LED Spotlight. This combo kit includes two PWR CORE 20 2.0Ah Lithium Batteries and one 20V Charger.

