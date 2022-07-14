WEN’s variable speed 12-inch drill press falls to 2022 low at $230, more tools from $13

Woot is currently offering a range of DIY woodworking tools from $13 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick from the sale is the WEN 12-inch Variable Speed Drill Press for $229.99. For comparison, over the past few months at Amazon it has gone for an average of $300 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in over a year. With an infinitely-variable speed range of 580 to 3200 RPM, this drill press will be perfect for both metal and woodworking. The spindle has a 3.125-inch travel range with an easy-to-read, locking depth stop so you can make “accurate and repeatable drilling operations.” It also has a 9.5×9.5 cast iron top with rack and pinion height adjustment and the ability to bevel up to 45-degrees. Check out the rest of the Woot tool sale and then head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving, why not put some of that spare cash to use and pick up this 16-piece Forstner bit set on Amazon? It’s available for $47 and it’s the set that I personally use in my shop. I find the bits to always be extremely sharp, and with 16 to choose from, there’s bound to be a size to fit whatever project you’re working on. Plus, the handy case helps keep things nice and organized so you always know where each bit is.

If you travel around completing jobs for clients, then consider picking up the Pelican 3M adhesive Stick-On AirTag Mount that’s available for an Amazon low at $10.50. You can use it to attach an AirTag to an inconspicuous place on tools, allowing you to track them down should they go missing. This discount saves a total of 48% and makes now a great time to protect your tools as summer gets into full swing.

WEN Drill Press features:

Remember when power tools were actually powerful? WEN’s 12-inch swing, variable speed drill press with laser centering device, is a powerhouse for your shop. Packed with features that you’ll find in larger more industrial type drill presses. This bench-top, cast iron drill press has the power to drill through metal, wood and other materials. Max drill capacity is 5/8” in 1” thick cast iron. The variable speed feature allows you to target in the exact speed (infinitely from 580-3200 RPM) that works for your project.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!