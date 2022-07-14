Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer is now down to $90 at Amazon (New low)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT 2,200PSI 1.6GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 shipped. For comparison, a month ago this same pressure washer cost $190, and it has been in falling in price over the past month with an average going rate of $115. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this is the perfect way to blast away pollen and get your home nice and clean this summer. Delivering a 14.5A motor that can output up to 2,200 PSI, this pressure washer is also more powerful than other typical electric models. It can also push out 1.6 GPM of water, which is a fairly high flow rate to boot. There’s a twist nozzle that has spray angles ranging from 0° to 45° so you don’t have to worry about changing the tips. You’ll also find that it includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, detergent tank, and more.

Put your savings from today’s lead deal to work and pick up this foam canon that connects to the end of your new pressure washer. It makes giving your car a bath to remove salt and brine a simple task; one that can be done at home without going to the car wash and having to pay a fee each time to clean your vehicle. Coming in at $16, you’ll also get backup nozzles for regular use with the pressure washer, making it even more of a value-add to the deal above.

Further expand your electric yard tool collection with the Greenworks attachment-compatible 48V string trimmer that’s on sale right now for $207. Normally $250, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide here at 9to5Toys to find all the other ways you can greenify your life.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning projects with ease with the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer. Packed with 1,800 watts of pure power, the 14.5-amp motor generates up to 2,200 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) to demolish every last bit of dirt, grease, gunk and grime. Simply twist the nozzle to adjust from punishing pinpoint jet to powerful fan spray. The onboard 54.1 fl. oz. detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost.

