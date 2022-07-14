Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser includes a family-worth of nozzles at $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 lately, we have seen this down in the $80 a number of times but it doesn’t drop to the $60 range very often on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one day deal months ago at $4 less. It is also available in a number of color options. Designed to bring that dentist cleaning treatment home to your personal oral care routine, it delivers 10 pressure settings and a massage mode for gum stimulation alongside a built-in timer and 360-degree tip rotation. Speaking of which, it also ships with seven flossing tips so the whole family or anyone else in the home can make use of it. The removable reservoir is dishwasher-safe for an easy clean as well. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with something less substantial that might be easier to take on the road, take a look at the SmileDirectClub Cordless Water Flosser. Currently selling for $29 shipped on Amazon, you’re not going to get an entire family to use this one, but it is more affordable, portable, and still ships with a pair of nozzles to upgrade your oral care setup.

Speaking of which, be sure to check out the 50% price drop we are tracking on the Oral-B Genius X model that is knocking $100 off the going rate. Delivering AI-driven brush coaching, pressure sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity to the companion app, this deal is worth a closer look. You’ll also find some discounted Oral-B brush heads on sale there to stock up for the model you might already own from under $25. All of the details you need are right here.

Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser features:

ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time.

HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.

DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

