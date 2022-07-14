Pelican’s 3M adhesive Stick-On AirTag Mount hits Amazon all-time low at $10.50 (48% off)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican protector Series Stick-On Apple AirTag Mount in grey and orange for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 48% off and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the black and bright yellow options down at $13.99 Prime shipped. Unlike some of the other stick-on AirTag options out here, Pelican delivers a solid 3M adhesive that provides “secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more.” The brand says its 2-piece design also allows you to get the AirTag in and out of there with ease and you can learn more in launch coverage right here. Additional details are found below.

If you would prefer a more traditional keychain style case for your Apple item locator, check out the ongoing price drop available on the Belkin AirTag Case. Now selling for $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, this one ships with a key ring-style clip and the brand’s twist-and-lock design to securely house your item finder.

We are also still tracking some all-time lows on Spigen AirTag accessories. Alongside its card-style, wallet-ready AirFit model down at $12 Prime shipped, the popular Rugged Armor metal carabiner AirTag strap is also at the best we have tracked on Amazon is still sitting at the discounted $17 price tag. You can get a closer look at what this model is all about in our previous deal coverage.

Pelican Protector Series Stick-On AirTag Mounts features:

Adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage,bikes, electronics, and more

Heavy-duty outer shell ensures that your AirTag remains secure and your item can be tracked through the most rugged conditions

2 piece design allows for easy AirTag insertion and durable protection during use

