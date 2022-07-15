Amazon offers men’s hiking pants up to 60% off from $32 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off hiking pants for men. One of our top picks from this sale is the CQR Tactical Cargo Pants that are currently marked down to $31.98 shipped and regularly are priced at up to $80. These pants are available in several color options and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in six months. They’re also water and stain-resistant as well as it features an array of pockets for added storage. This style is great for working, hiking, sports, and more. Find even more deals by heading below.

Pair these pants with the Merrell Moab 2 WTPF Hiking Shoes that are currently are marked down to $75.42. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at up to $120. This style features arch support as well as moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable. They’re also available in seven color options too.

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Event that’s offering up to 70% off adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more.

CQR Tactical Cargo Pants feature:

CQR Men’s Tactical Pants Series designed for law enforcement, military, and outdoor activities.

Mix of Polyester & Cotton (Ripstop Fabric) is breathable, wrinkle-free, and comfortable.

Ripstop fabric has excellent durability and has water-resistant and stain-resistant.

Multi-purpose cargo pockets allow carrying various tools and equipment without having to hold them in your hands.

