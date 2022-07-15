Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event takes up to 70% off top brands

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having its Summer Clearance Event and offering up to 70% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, TravisMathew, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks for this season is the Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo Shirt that’s a great option for your golf swing. This polo is currently marked down from $30 and originally sold for $65. You can find it in an array of color options and it features four-way stretch for added comfort. Better yet, it has anti-odor properties as well as UPF 30 sun protection. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!