Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Clearance Event takes up to 70% off top brands

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having its Summer Clearance Event and offering up to 70% off Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, TravisMathew, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks for this season is the Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo Shirt that’s a great option for your golf swing. This polo is currently marked down from $30 and originally sold for $65. You can find it in an array of color options and it features four-way stretch for added comfort. Better yet, it has anti-odor properties as well as UPF 30 sun protection. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $120)
- Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Dri-FIT Hybrid 10.5-inch Golf Shorts $18 (Orig. $65)
- TravisMathew Even Money Polo Shirt $53 (Orig. $90)
- Under Armour Showdown Golf Pants $54 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Shoes $43 (Orig. $160)
- Calia Step Up Shorts $38 (Orig. $45)
- adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Sportswear Essential Crewneck $48 (Orig. $60)
- Patagonia Los Gatos Pullover $43 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
