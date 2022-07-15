Architectural Digest 1-yr. sub for $5.50 (Reg. $30+), plus Bon Appetit, GQ, and much more

DiscountMags has now launched its weekend magazine subscription sale with notable titles marked down from $5.50 per year. As per usual, there is no sales tax, shipping fees, or auto renewals to worry about at DiscountMags and all of the deals can be used to extend a subscription or jump in for the first time. Ranging from foodie titles like Bon Appetit and Taste of Home to sports reads, fashion monthly GQ, Vogue, Inc., Architectural Digest, and more, there’s a little bit of something for just about anyone on sale this weekend. Head below for more details.

While there’s a broad range of titles on tap this weekend, one standout for us is the year of Architectural Digest for $5.50 with free delivery every month. This one typically only drops to $7 per year in the weekend sales but is now sitting among the lowest prices we have tracked this year. Currently selling for a whole lot more via Amazon at $30 per year, this is by far the lowest price you’ll find from a reputable source. Architectural Digest is filled with gorgeous photography for your coffee table alongside featuring “what’s new and now in the world of design and architecture.” From extravagant homes to design ideas to get you inspired for your own space, it is “filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture.”

While Amazon is running its own July magazine sale right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any of the titles at DiscountMags going for less in that sale. Browse through everything on tap this weekend via this landing page.

Hit up our media deal hub for more reading material and all of this weekend’s movie and TV show offers. Just make sure you also scoop up your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies as well.

Architectural Digest features:

See what’s new and now in the world of design and architecture. AD showcases the world’s most extravagant homes and the interesting people who live inside them.Our world-class editors make sure to highlight the designers and homeowners from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!