ASUS’ Dual-Band 802.11ac Gaming Router with speeds up to 2,900Mb/s hits new low of $129

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS AC2900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $129 shipped. Normally going for $164, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this router. This dual-band router is capable of a total throughput of 2,900Mb/s wirelessly across the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands with the WTFast game accelerator and Adaptive QoS lowering latency and improving streaming. The ASUS Router app will allow you to set up and manage your wireless network with ease and even get push notifications of important network events. You’re looking at a total of four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back of the router with two USB ports to boot. You’ll also have compatibility with ASUS’ AiMesh technology which allows multiple different routers to form a mesh network. Head below for more.

If you want to drop gaming-specific features, then you could save some cash and upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the TP-Link Archer AX21 Dual-Band Router for $80 after clipping the on-page coupon. Wi-Fi 6 is one of the newer wireless internet standards and can achieve higher throughput with lower latency over 2.4GHz and 5GHz, though this entry-level router will see a total speed of up to 1,800Mb/s across both bands. The four antennas use beamforming technology to ensure strong coverage across its range with four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back for connecting hardwired devices like TVs, desktops, and more.

With your new wireless internet, you can have more confidence in smart home devices having reliable coverage. So now is the time to check out the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $102. This addressable RGB light strip works with the Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration with Bluetooth connectivity to boot.

ASUS AC2900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router features:

Whether you’re gaming online in a heated competition or streaming a live event in 4K UHD, lag and buffering are simply not an option. NitroQAM (1024-QAM) technology delivers the ultimate 5GHz quad-stream (4×4) speeds of up to 2167Mbps, giving RT-AC86U combined total speed of 2917Mbps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!