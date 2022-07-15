Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare discount to $102 low (Save $78)

Update: The price has fallen even further to a new all-time low of $101.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. This is $48 under our original mention and a total of $78 off. The lightstrip extension is now also on sale and down to $42.49 from its usual $70 price tag.

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $30 off while beating our previous mention by $3. As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as more affordable options go, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus starter bundle is also currently on sale and delivers a way to light up shelves and the like for less. While it lacks the more novel addressable RGB design found on the newer Gradient version above, it does enable HomeKit out of the box with $39 in savings attached at $90.

As far as other upgrades to your HomeKit setup go, Eve’s popular stable of smart home accessories are also seeing early Prime Day discounts. With prices starting at $32, you’ll be able to save on everything from light strips to air quality monitors, HomeKit cameras, and more at up to 40% off.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

