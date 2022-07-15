Fitbit Versa 3 sees $69 summer discount to Amazon low of $161.50, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $230 $161.50

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch starting at $161.49 shipped in several styles. While you’d more regularly pay $230, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings while marking a new all-time low at $5 below our previous mention. We didn’t see a Prime Day mention either, making today’s offer a chance to finally save. With summer weather bearing down, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more through those upcoming workouts. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well. Head below for more.

On the more traditional side of fitness trackers, this week is also kicking off with a discount on the Fitbit Luxe. Currently available at Amazon, this one is down to $99.95 and marking the best prices of the year at $3 under our previous mention. You’d also typically pay $130, delivering $30 in overall savings. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some additional details on what to expect.

This morning also saw a notable discount go live on Echelon’s new Smart EX-7s fitness bike, which should provide another way to help you get in shape. This recently-released model stands out as one of the brand’s more premium offerings that delivers Peloton-like features including a 22-inch rotating screen for watching guided workouts for a fraction of the cost. Not to mention, the extra $191.50 in savings that deliver today’s new all-time low.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazfit’s latest GTR 3 smartwatch with 21-day bat...
Wyze Scale S with Apple Health integration falls to new...
Save $90 on Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Sma...
Wyze refreshing smart scale with Baby, Pet, and Luggage...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubasis 3, Geofen...
LEGO officially reveals new 1,164-piece ‘The Offi...
Today’s best game deals: Switch Sports w/ leg str...
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablets return to Amazon ...
Load more...
Show More Comments