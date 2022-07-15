iHealth’s Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor syncs with Apple Health at low of $25

iHealthLabs (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $24.79 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Non-Prime members can get free shipping on orders over $25. Normally going for $40, this 38% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $1 of the lowest price we can find. This blood pressure monitor can connect to your iPhone or Android device with the health metrics it measures, which include systolic, diastolic blood pressure, heart rate, and irregular heartbeats, being synced to the iHealth MyVitals app that can further sync with Apple Health and Samsung Health. It is battery-powered with four AAA batteries required to operate, which are included. With a simple press of a button, you can quickly check up on critical health metrics to ensure everything is as it should be. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Sinocare Blood Pressure Machine for $16.50. Unlike the iHealth option above, this unit does not feature any smartphone connectivity with the unit measuring the same health metrics. Two users can have their data stored in the onboard memory with each having 90 recordings saved to check back on. There is even a voice broadcast function that will read out what was measured for those who may have a hard time reading the LCD screen. Power is handled by one of two options, you can either use four AAA batteries like the iHealth unit above, or you can connect it to a USB-C cord that is plugged into power. Both monitors have been cleared by the FDA so you can be confident in their readings.

Monitoring your workouts is just as important as monitoring blood pressure, so it’s worth checking out the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch at its new all-time low of $161.50. This smartwatch will monitor how many calories you’ve burned, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more with built-in Assistant and Alexa features.

iHealth Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Heart Rhythm Disturbances: This unit automatically identifies and alerts you to any heart rhythm disturbances. If detected, a warning symbol will be displayed after the measurement is taken.

Large Multi-Color Backlit Display: The large, oversized numbers make reading the results from this upper arm blood pressure monitoring device a breeze. Coded (GREEN/YELLOW/RED) display tells if your blood pressure readings are optimal or not.

Meeting the latest European Society of Hypertension 2010 standards, iHealth Track is also an FDA cleared, clinically validated and doctor recommended blood pressure monitor. It measures your systolic, diastolic blood pressure, heart rate and detects irregular heartbeat.

