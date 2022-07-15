Nordstrom Anniversary Sale takes up to 50% off new arrivals for Fall: Nike, On Cloud, more

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is live with up to 50% off new markdowns for this fall. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Air Max Pre-Day Sneakers for men that are currently marked down to $104 and originally sold for $130. These stylish sneakers are cushioned and great for everyday wear. They’re available in a fun blue and green coloring that’s very on-trend for fall. It’s also nice for walking, training, and more. Plus, these shoes pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Event that’s offering up to 70% off adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!