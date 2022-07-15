Unlocked Moto G Play with 32GB storage and 13MP dual camera array now $113 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the unlocked 2021 Moto G Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $113.23 shipped. Normally $170, today’s deal is 33% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Coming in factory unlocked, you’ll find this smartphone works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks with ease. The 5000mAh battery can keep you going up to three days on a single charge, which is great for heading out on vacation this summer. There’s a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD display which allows you to enjoy watching movies, YouTube videos, and much more. It also has a 13MP dual camera system which allows you to capture memories with family as you travel this summer. Plus, it’s got a water-repellent design to keep your smartphone safe from accidental spills and splashes. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional details.

Leverage your savings to pick up some protection for your new smartphone. For starters, this tempered glass screen protector 2-pack can be picked up for $7 at Amazon right now. In addition to that, $8 will net you a case as well. So, for a combined total of $15, you can keep both the front and back of your new device protected.

Check out this deal we found on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 as well earlier today. With pricing as low as $180, and up to $50 or more in savings to be had, these tablets are a great way to broaden your smartphone’s ability with a larger screen. Then, swing by our Android guide for all the other ways you can save on apps, accessories, and more.

Moto G Play Android Smartphone features:

6.5″ Max Vision HD, display. Watch games, movies, and video chats come to life on an ultra-wide screen.

Up to three-day battery. Keep the fun going for up to three days on a single charge thanks to a 5000 mAh battery.

Super-responsive performance. Responds instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe, so you stay a step ahead of your social life.

13 MP dual camera system. Get creative and get your best results, whether you’re capturing beautiful portraits or swapping out the background in photos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!