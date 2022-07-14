Android app deals of the day: Niffelheim, Reminder Pro, Vengeance RPG 2D, more

Our Thursday edition of the best Android app deals is now ready to go and joining a new all-time low on Google’s Nest Thermostat as well as this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE bundle and official Google Pixel 6/Pro cases. Our discounted app collection is headlined by titles like Vengeance RPG 2D, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Niffelheim, Contacts Widget, Reminder Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Prime Day may have come and gone now but we are tracking some solid price drops on Android-friendly gear today that are just as good or even better. For starters, we have a new all-time low on Google’s Nest Thermostat at $86. That offer joins this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE bundle as well as solid price drops on official Google Pixel 6/Pro cases, this iOttie Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Crush anyone who dares to attack your lands. Each fallen enemy brings you closer to Asgard! Bones, teeth, fur – use all of that as your weapons and armor. Build a fortress that will cover you from enemy attacks as well as help you destroy the attackers. The Death Priests will issue ultimatums. Will you comply or reject their orders and join the fight of their dead minions?

