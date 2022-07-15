VIZIO’s Elevate Sound Bar System features rotating speakers for the best sound at $698

Amazon now offers the VIZIO 5.1.4-channel Elevate Surround Sound System for $698 shipped. Normally going for $979, this 29% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest we’ve tracked since Prime Day 2021. This sound system uses a total of 18 high-performance speakers to deliver an “unrivaled home theater performance” with the adaptive height channel speakers automatically rotating to optimize the audio experience for your room. You’ll have access to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound support to feel immersed in whatever you’re watching. You can even control Alexa, Assistant, and Siri through the soundbar with its dedicated 3.5mm AUX port or persistent Bluetooth connection. A built-in Chromecast means you can stream music, podcasts, and more from your phone. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still have a surround sound experience, you could instead go with the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Sound Bar System for $328. Here you will still get a wireless subwoofer and rear channel speakers but the sound bar speakers are fixed in position. There is a total of nine high-performance speakers here with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. The wireless surround speakers can either be set up in a front surround mode with a wider soundstage or in a dual stereo mode with the speaker spread around the room. The same voice assistant connectivity is present here with Bluetooth built-in that also allows for streaming from your mobile device separate from the TV.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for more deals on sound systems, TVs, projectors, and more. Right now you can pick up TCL’s latest 50-inch 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for the new low price of $353. This TV uses a quantum dot QLED 4K panel with 60 localized dimming zones with Dolby Vision to create a “striking distinction between bright and dark areas.”

VIZIO 5.1.4-channel Elevate Surround Sound System features:

Feel every word, every moment, every emotion, elevated. The new VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X plus 18 total speakers with separate tweeters and dual woofers to breathe thrilling life into the latest movies, sports, gaming, and more. Revolutionary auto-rotating Adaptive Height Speakers blast sound off the ceiling, delivering completely immersive overhead surround sound. When rotated forward, these speakers provide a wider soundstage and clearer vocals to standard surround and stereo modes, particularly great for music. Voice Assistant Input lets you use the voice-enabled device you’re already accustomed to right through the sound bar, in addition to convenient Chromecast built-in and Bluetooth streaming. Three HDMI ports connect two 4K devices to the TV with eARC making setup clean and simple.

