TCL’s latest 50-inch Dolby Vision QLED 4K Android TV falls to new low at $353 (Reg. $430)

Amazon is offering the latest 2022 TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $352.99 shipped. This is down from a normal going rate of $430 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a quantum dot QLED 4K panel, this TV also has up to 60 localized dimming zones to pair with Dolby Vision HDR which delivers a “striking distinction between bright and dark areas” of the image. It also features Google Assistant built-in as well as “Hey Google” support thanks to packing built-in Android TV. On top of that, it’s also compatible with other HDR standards including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. You’ll also find three HDMI 2.0 ports with eARC support, as well as Ethernet, USB, and more for plenty of inputs. Dive into our hands-on review to find out why we found this TV to offer a “solid mid-range experience” and then head below for more.

Amazon’s in-house fully articulating TV wall mount is a great add-on to today’s lead deal. It’s ready to uphold screen sizes ranging from 22 to 55 inches and allows you to completely pull it away from the wall and even turn it left or right should you need. It’s available for $23 on Amazon, it’s a budget-focused way to give your space a visual upgrade when replacing your aging TV.

Don’t forget that those on the hunt for a more premium setup won’t want to miss out on LG’s previous-generation B1 55-inch OLED UHDTV that’s ons ale for an impressive $700 off its normal going rate. Coming in at $997, this is also the lowest price that we’ve seen the high-end panel offered for, so be sure to jump on this deal if you’re after an OLED experience in your home theater.

TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

