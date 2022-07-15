Vont’s LED bike light outputs 300 lumens to help you see at night for just $9.50

Vont (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Bike Lights for $9.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $14, today’s deal saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked over the past year. Designed to help you see the road at night, as well as be seen by other riders and cars, this light kit attaches to the front and rear of your bike with ease. It’s battery-powered and the headlight can output up to 300 lumens, which can be seen up to 1,000-feet away. The rear light is also LED-powered and easily seen by those coming up from the rear, helping keep you safe from all sides when riding in the dark. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a bike light, be sure to pick up a handlebar-mounted bell. This will allow you to alert those ahead of your presence as you’re riding, which also helps to keep everyone safe. For just $6.50 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon, every bike should have one of these.

Make sure your bike never gets stolen by attaching an AirTag that’s protected in OtterBox’s Sleek keychain case to it. Right now, that case is on sale for $10.50 at Amazon, which comes in at 30% below its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick one up. AirTag works with Apple’s expansive Find My network which will make it easy to locate your bike should it ever get taken.

Vont Bike Light features:

Recognized as one of the most versatile and brightest LED bike light sets in its category, this road hero, bike lighting combo takes pride in its power-packed 300 lumens front light, enough to light up your entire path ahead, beam up an extensive range of your surroundings, and focus on an object 1000 feet away – practically 10 times brighter than its inferior counterparts in the market

