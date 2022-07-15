Protect your AirTag in OtterBox’s Sleek keychain case at under $10.50 (30% off)

After seeing its MagSafe power bank go on sale this morning, Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Sleek AirTag Case for $10.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, like it fetches directly from OtterBox, this is 30% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time we have only tracked once before today, and the best we can find. Alongside OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty, the Sleek Case is designed to protect your Apple item finder from bumps, drops, and scratches – something the brand is well-known for – while maintaining full functionality and data transmission. It is made of a rubber-like material and comes with the round keychain-style clip so you can attach it to just about anything. More details below.

For something more affordable, check out this 2-pack from Ailun. While you are certainly not getting the same level of brand recognition taking this route, they are also far more affordable at $4.50 a pop with a similar rubberized design and included keychain clip.

We are also tracking Pelican’s 3M adhesive Stick-On AirTag Mount at the lowest price Amazon has ever offered them for right here. That offer also sits alongside ongoing price drops on Spigen’s wallet-ready AirFit model down at $12 Prime shipped and its Rugged Armor metal carabiner AirTag strap, both currently sitting at the Amazon all-time lows. Just be sure to check out the new Nomad Horween Leather Loop while you’re at it.

OtterBox Sleek AirTag Case features:

Sleek Apple AirTag Case securely covers the AirTag that’s attached to your keys, your wallet and your backpack. Sleek Case buffers AirTag from all that bouncing and banging around as you go about your day. Simply pop the case onto AirTag and legendary OtterBox protection is ready for anything.

