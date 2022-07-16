ANYCUBIC Mono 4K and Mono X 6K resin 3D printers help make your own mini figs from $192

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon store front is offering a selection of its resin 3D printers on sale from $192 shipped. Out top pick is the Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer at $191.99. Down from $280, this 31% discount comes within $4 of our last mention from mid-June and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. With a 6.23-inch 4K monochrome LCD display, this 3D printer is 29% larger than the previous-generation Photon and makes it easier to rapid prototype. Quick prints are on the horizon as it can deliver a layer in as little as 1.5 seconds and the 4K resolution has a printing area of 5.19 x 3.14 x 6.49 inches. On top of that, resin 3D printers can deliver finish-ready products with little cleanup required, making it a great choice for making miniatures and more. Head below for additional deals.

Also on sale from ANYCUBIC’s Amazon storefront today only, as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, is the Photon Mono X 6K Resin 3D Printer at $499.99. Normally $660 today’s deal saves $160 from its regular going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon this year. Delivering a larger 9.25-inch monochrome 6K LCD display, this 3D printer is much larger than today’s lead deal. The maximum size piece you can get off the Mono X 6K will measure 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 inches, which is quite large all around. It also has the ability to print as fast as one second per layer, which is 33% faster than the model above as well.

Did you miss out on Prime Day? Well, if you did, there are still some maker deals that are live! For starters, the ANYCUBIC Mega Pro 3D printer and laser engraver is down at $260 still from its normal going rate of $340 or more. Using FDM technology this model printer is great for rapid prototyping as well and requires less cleanup than resin counterparts, making it a great choice for many projects.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer features:

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can print up to 6.5″x5.2″x3.1″ at a time, similar dimensions to a mini rugby ball. Large printing size gives you enough space to make any shapes of cubic.

With 3840×2400 HD resolution, the mono screen’s pixels exceeds 9.2 million , which is 122% higher than ANYCUBIC Photon. High resolution brings vivid details to your 3D models.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K added a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film above the screen to protect it, making it much more durable than others.

15 LED lights are placed into a matrix to make up a powerful and parallel light source, so that ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can provide uniform light source, making fast printing possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!