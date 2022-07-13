Prime Day maker deals: 3D printers from $180, CNC routers from $279, laser engravers, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, we’re seeing a number of 3D printer and accessory deals across Amazon. Our top pick is the ANYCUBIC Mega Pro 3D Printer and Laser Engraver for $259.99 shipped. Normally $340 to $370 over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, this 3D printer leverages FDM/extrusion technology to help you rapidly prototype products, create figures, and much more. It also has an optional (but included) 1.6W laser for engraving. You likely won’t be able to use the laser for actual cutting, but it’ll be great for engraving wood, metal, and many other materials. This makes today’s deal a great value for smaller maker spaces thanks to its functional 2-in-1 design. Head below for even more 3D printer, laser engraver, and CNC deals for Prime Day.

Prime Day 3D printer deals:

Prime Day Laser engraver deals:

xTool D1 Rotary 60W Laser Engraver/Cutter: $639 (Reg. $799)

Prime Day CNC router deals:

The best way to both design for and run your 3D printer, CNC, or laser engraver is with Apple’s previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro. While not the latest and greatest anymore, the M1 MacBook Pro, which is on sale from $880 right now, still packs more than enough power for 3D modeling and CAD work and even functions with many CAM programs to control your device too. Once you finish checking out the maker discounts and Apple laptop deals from Prime Day, swing by our dedicated hub for all the other ways you can save during Amazon’s shopping event.

ANYCUBIC Mega Pro 3D Printer/Laser Engraver features:

Mega Pro 3D printer is a multifunctional printer which based on the upgraded Mega S. This 3d printer integrates 3d printing and laser engraving functions to inspire your creative inspiration better!

